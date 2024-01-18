Sceptical About Brooklyn Beckham's Cooking? Now's Your Chance To Finally Try It For Yourself

Brooklyn Beckham has teamed up with Uber Eats for his latest career venture Uber Eats

Let’s face it, ever since Brooklyn Beckham announced he was pivoting to cooking, there’s been some… cynicism online about his credentials.

First, of course, there was his TV cooking debut, where he cooked up what essentially amounted to a bacon and egg sandwich on live telly.

Advertisement

Then, he divided opinion on social media when he prepared a Sunday roast using what can only be described as a rather raw-looking joint of meat (prompting his mum, Victoria Beckham, to jump to his defence).

Well, now’s your chance to put Brooklyn’s cooking skills to the test for yourself.

The eldest Beckham sibling has teamed up with Uber Eats to launch his own pop-up restaurant in London next week, from which you can have some of Brooklyn’s favourites sent straight to your home.

Among the five delicacies on offer include his spin on chicken tikka masala, his wagyu bolognese and, of course, his infamous breakfast sandwich.

Brooklyn Beckham posing with some chopped vegetables Uber Eats

Advertisement

Brooklyn said: “My Nanny Peggy taught me how to make her English Breakfast sandwich when I was 5, and it’s been my favourite ever since. I’ve always been into trying different foods, cuisines, and cultures, but that was one of my earliest memories of loving cooking.

“Spending time in the kitchen is definitely something me and my dad bond over… even though I think I make my English Breakfast sandwich better, he does make a pretty good one!”

Back in 2022, Brooklyn hit back at his detractors, insisting: “I always wish them well, the haters. I’m just doing what I love doing, staying healthy, being happy, and that’s what it is.”

He added: “I don’t understand why people still think that I try and act like a professional, because I’m absolutely not.

“I’ve always said, this is the very beginning. I have a lot to learn. I’m probably never going to stop learning.”

Advertisement

Brooklyn Beckham at Milan Fashion Week earlier this week Victor Boyko via Getty Images

Brooklyn doubled down on this during a more recent interview with Insider, claiming: “It doesn’t really bother me. Cooking makes me happy. I have more important things to worry about than people saying a little bit of rubbish about me.

“My message to them is to keep writing whatever they want to write. There are always going to be people out there who try and pull you down.

“I’m doing my thing and working my bum off. So they can keep writing what they want, but it’s not going to bother me — I’m just going to keep doing my thing.”

Uber Eats Hosts Brooklyn Beckham will be available to Uber Eats customers in London on Thursday 25 and Friday 26 January between 5 and 10pm, with dishes beginning at £10.