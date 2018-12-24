Bruno Tonioli Reveals Simon Cowell Has Approached Him With Job Offers

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ judge Bruno Tonioli has revealed he could be returning to our TV screens on another show, after repeated job offers from Simon Cowell. With ‘The X Factor’ failing to bring in viewers, the music mogul is focussing his attention on developing new formats, and Bruno has now admitted they’ve been in talks “for a number of years”.

Allen Berezovsky via Getty Images Bruno is also a judge on 'Dancing With The Stars'

“It has never come to anything concrete,” he told the Sun. “I’ve told him to come up with something new and we’ll think about it.” The ‘Strictly’ judge also revealed Simon had spoken to him about his new show ‘The Greatest Dancer’, which starts airing on the BBC in January.

Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP Simon Cowell