Bruno Tonioli Reveals Simon Cowell Has Approached Him With Job Offers

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ judge Bruno Tonioli has revealed he could be returning to our TV screens on another show, after repeated job offers from Simon Cowell.
With ‘The X Factor’ failing to bring in viewers, the music mogul is focussing his attention on developing new formats, and Bruno has now admitted they’ve been in talks “for a number of years”.
“It has never come to anything concrete,” he told the Sun. “I’ve told him to come up with something new and we’ll think about it.”
The ‘Strictly’ judge also revealed Simon had spoken to him about his new show ‘The Greatest Dancer’, which starts airing on the BBC in January.
Explaining why he didn’t want to be involved, Bruno said: “You need to be careful when you’ve been on Strictly for 14 weeks, to then go on another show with just a month’s gap for another 10 weeks would be tiresome of the viewers.
“If he made a US version, I’d be more likely to do that.”
‘The Greatest Dancer’ will feature ‘Strictly’ pro Oti Mabuse, singer and former ‘X Factor’ judge Cheryl Tweedy and ‘Glee’ star Matthew Morrison as “dance captains”.
The trio have been hard at work promoting the programme, which will go up against ITV’s ‘The Voice’, but both Oti and Cheryl have been forced to address tiresome feud reports on more than one occasion.