Buckingham Palace Still Silent After Meghan And Harry's Bombshell Racism Allegations

Buckingham Palace has yet to respond to the series of explosive allegations of racism made during Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

During the exchange, which aired in the UK last night, Winfrey was left open-mouthed when the couple told them an unnamed royal had raised concerns about how dark their son’s skin tone might be before he was born.

It was later reported the individual was not the Queen or Prince Philip, but their identity remains otherwise unknown.

During the interview, Meghan suggested her son was not made a prince because of his race – although rules set by George V meant he was not entitled to be one.

She also spoke about having suicidal thoughts and said her approaches to the monarchy for help were turned down.

There has been no official acknowledgement of the interview from Buckingham Palace and royal social media accounts have only been active to mark Commonwealth Day on Monday.