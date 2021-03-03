Budget 2021: Boris Johnson’s Brexit Deal Will Shrink UK Economy By 4%, Watchdog Says

Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal is comparable with a “typical” trade agreement and will shrink the economy by 4%, the UK’s fiscal watchdog has said.

In its economic and fiscal outlook accompanying Rishi Sunak’s Budget, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) said there is little in the prime minister’s deal, concluded in December, to change the prediction of the long-term loss to productivity over 15 years.

While Johnson’s trade and cooperation agreement (TCA) goes further than typical free trade agreements by guaranteeing zero tariffs and quotas on trade in goods with the EU, it introduces “significant” barriers to trade in services, which account for 42% of exports to the bloc.

These barriers mean “firms will need to establish a new commercial presence within the EU”, raising the prospect of jobs being moved from the UK to the bloc.

The OBR also points out that while Johnson aimed to replicate Canada’s trade deal with the EU, his own TCA fails to match its agreement for both sides to recognise each other’s professional qualifications, making it harder for UK professionals to work in Europe and vice versa.