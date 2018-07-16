Students awaiting their A Level results could save as much as £5,000 in living costs depending on where they’re accepted into university, according to a new online calculator.
The calculator, created by consumers’ association Which?, details the average amount students pay for accommodation across the UK, plus the average price of other outgoings, such as travel, food, bills and alcohol.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, London was pegged as the most expensive area of the country for students to live in, with average costs of £14,200 per year.
The South East and East of England followed, both totting up an annual bill of £11,000 in day-to-day costs per year. At the other end of the spectrum, Northern Ireland came out as the cheapest region, with annual living costs averaging at £8,800, (more than £5,000 less than London).
Which? used data from the Office for National Statistics plus Spareroom.co.uk to compile its results. Its calculator breaks down estimated spending cost by individual university, as well as region.
For example, those heading to Ulster University in Northern Ireland can expect to spend an average of £825 per month, which includes £373 on accommodation, £81 on transport and £66 on food shopping, among other expenses.
In contrast, those hoping to go to the University of Westminster, London, can expect to pay £1,042 per month, with £546 going on accommodation, £89 on transport and £72 on food.
“The disparity in student living costs across the UK means students are not always able to prepare for the cost of living at university’, said Alex Hayman, Which? managing director of public markets.
You can find out the estimated average spend at your university by filling in the calculator here.