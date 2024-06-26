Cabinet Minister Admits Placing Bets On The Date Of The Election

Alister Jack said he claimed to have won £2,100 as "a joke". Wiktor Szymanowicz via Getty Images

A cabinet minister has become the most senior Tory to admit putting bets on the date of the election.

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said he laid three wagers, but only one of them came up.

He was forced to issue a statement after the BBC reported that he had told them he won £2,100 on the July poll - a claim he later said was “a joke”.

Jack said: “Following reports today I want to be absolutely clear I have not breached any gambling rules.

“I placed two unsuccessful bets on the date of the general election and one successful one. I put two bets on in March of £5 each for an election to be held in May and June respectively. In April, I put £20 at 5 to 1 on an election being held between July and September.

“I had no knowledge of the date of the election until the day it was called. As I have said previously, I placed no bets in May and am not under investigation by the Gambling Commission.”

The Tories yesterday dumped two candidates over the betting scandal which has overshadowed that last two weeks of the election campaign.

The party’s campaign director and chief data officer have also taken leaves of absence over the controversy, while one of Rishi Sunak’s close protection officers has also been arrested.