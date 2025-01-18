Cameron Diaz in three of her oft-forgotten projects Moviestore/Shutterstock/PolyGram/Mario Tursi/Miramax/Dimension/Kobal/

Cameron Diaz is officially back after a decade-long break from acting.

Back in 2014, Cameron made the decision to step back from the acting world, and in the years since, has been focussing on other ventures and raising her family.

Prior to that, she was known for her scene-stealing appearances in films like Charlie’s Angels, There’s Something About Mary, The Mask, Vanilla Sky and The Holiday.

But there are plenty of other movies on the US star’s CV that you might be less familiar with.

With that in mind, here are 11 Cameron Diaz roles you might well have forgotten she once played…

The Last Supper (1995)

Having made her big-screen debut in 1994’s The Mask, Cameron’s choice of follow-up was a little unusual.

The Last Supper is a satirical comedy that follows a group of grad students who, through a series of wild events, finds themselves inviting far-right extremists of varying forms to dinner, only to wind up murdering them at the end of it.

And as unexpected a premise as that might sound for a Cameron Diaz movie – just wait, because there are a few more death-centric comedies where that came from.

She’s The One (1996)

In 1996, Cameron kicked off what would be a long string of romantic comedies with She’s The One, which centred around a pair of Irish Catholic brothers.

She and Jennifer Aniston played the brothers’ partners, with Leslie Mann – who Cameron would work with again almost 20 years later on 2014’s The Other Woman – also in the cast.

Head Above Water (1996)

Remember what we said about Cameron and comedies about death? Well, brace yourself.

Head Above Water is a dark comedy about a newly-married woman who is forced to try and cover up the death of her ex-boyfriend when he shows up at her house unannounced and seemingly dies of alcohol poisoning.

And let’s just say things only get more complicated from there…

A Life Less Ordinary (1997)

A Life Less Ordinary paired Cameron up with Ewan McGregor in one of her lesser-known romantic comedies.

The difference with this one is that the pair are actually the subjects of a case by a pair of guardian angels, who are told if they can’t make a couple stay together, they’ll be doomed to stay down on earth forever.

And so, naturally, they decide to try and make it happen between a kidnapper and his wealthy hostage.

Very Bad Things (1998)

Yet another Cameron Diaz film that involves covering up a death, Very Bad Things is billed as a “black comedy” but honestly, this one is especially bleak.

The death of a stripper at a bachelor party early on in the movie begins a domino effect of catastrophic events and several more murders, that ends with Cameron having a nervous breakdown when the consequences of her actions catch up with her.

It’s a hard pass from us.

Gangs Of New York (2002)

Advertisement

Primarily known for her work in various forms of comedy, Gangs Of New York saw Cameron’s career heading in a very different direction.

Gangs Of New York was nominated for a whopping 10 Oscars, but while Cameron scored a Golden Globe nod for her performance, this didn’t translate to recognition at the Academy Awards that year.

The Box (2009)

By the time The Box hit cinemas in 2009, Cameron was on something of a roll, with action, romance, family comedies and hard-hitting dramas all under her belt.

The Box proved to be something of a rare miss for the Bafta nominee at that time, pairing her with James Marsden as a couple who are alarmed one day to discover a mysterious package outside their home.

Should they press the button contained within, they will receive one million dollars – but it will also kill someone they do not know.

The movie was actually based on an old episode of The Twilight Zone, with the segment’s original actor Basil Hoffman making a cameo in The Box.

Interestingly, it also sees Cameron trying her hand at a Southern accent, which we’ll let you judge for yourself…

Knight And Day (2010)

Most of us will remember Tom Cruise and Cameron Diaz’s on-screen pairing in Vanilla Sky, but the two reunited almost a decade later on the action comedy Knight And Day.

Sadly, the movie failed to live up to the bar set by their first collaboration, earning middling reviews and flopping at the box office.

Knight And Day was also one of future Oscar winner Viola Davis’ earlier on-screen roles, with Paul Dano and Peter Sarsgaard also on the supporting cast.

The Green Hornet (2011)

In an era when we were still a little way off the superhero fever that would come with the MCU dominating the box office, Cameron appeared alongside Seth Rogen in this big-screen adaptation of the Green Horney comic books.

She played Lenore, a top secretary at The Daily Sentinel newspaper, who was also Seth’s on-screen love interest.

In the years since, Seth has since spoken out against the film (helmed by, of all people, Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind director Michel Gondry), at one point describing its production as a “nightmare”.

The Counselor (2013)

Shortly before her acting break, Cameron worked with Ridley Scott on the star-studded crime thriller The Counselor.

Joining a cast that included Michael Fassbender, Penélope Cruz, Brad Pitt and Édgar Ramírez, Cameron played the girlfriend of Javier Bardem’s drug-dealing character, who – spoiler alert – winds up walking away with an entire cartel’s money and making a new life for herself.

The film received mixed review and earned Cameron the rare distinction of a Best WTF Moment nomination at the now-defunct MTV Movie Awards.

Annie (2014)

Cameron made the decision to take an acting hiatus after starring in three ill-fated movies back in 2014.

The first of these was the rom-com The Other Woman, followed by the even less well-received raunchy comedy Sex Tape (a movie about a married couple whose private sex tape accidentally makes its way online, released at an unfortunate time when the same thing was happening to a number of big Hollywood names in a prolific data breach).

Rounding off the dubious trilogy was a remake of the musical Annie, in which Cameron played Miss Hannigan.

Cameron admitted that she “cried uncontrollably” at the prospect of singing in the film, telling Marie Claire: “The two things I’m most terrified of are heights and singing in front of people.

“I’ve jumped out of airplanes and scaled sides of cliffs – not to get over my fears, but to address them. I just felt like this is something that needed to be addressed.”