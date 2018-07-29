Camp Bestival Festival In Dorset Cancelled Due To Adverse Weather

Matt Cardy via Getty Images Revellers pack up their tents at the Camp Bestival site in Dorset on Sunday as high winds and rain lashed the festival site.

The Camp Bestival event at Lulworth Castle, Dorset, has been cancelled due to adverse weather conditions, organisers have said.

Sunday was due to be the final day of the four-day festival, which began on Thursday.

The Camp Bestival event is aimed at families and is linked to Bestival, which is due to begin this coming Thursday at the same site.