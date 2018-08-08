Almost three quarters of people (73%) are unaware they shouldn’t be feeding their cats cream or cheese, a poll has revealed. This is because a lot of cats are lactose intolerant, which means dairy products are hard to digest.

To coincide with International Cat Day (8 Aug), Lily’s Kitchen asked 2,000 cat owners about the foods they give their cats and found many were completely oblivious to the ones that could harm their health.

Seven in 10 people didn’t realise custard and raw chicken were harmful for cats, while others were unaware that milk, grapes, raisins, garlic and onions can be problematic.

Grapes and raisins have been found to cause acute (sudden) kidney failure in both dogs and cats, while onions contain a toxic ingredient called thiosulphate.