Canary Wharf Death: Man In 50s Killed ‘Falling From Height’ At Shopping Centre

A man believed to be in his 50s has died after falling from a height inside a Canary Wharf shopping centre.

Police, paramedics and the London Air Ambulance were called to the location at 8.45am on Tuesday.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene at 9.05am. His next-of-kin have not been informed and a cordon remains in place.

Canary Wharf Group said in a tweet: “We can confirm that there has been a medical incident on the Canary Wharf estate. We are supporting the emergency services in their response.”

It’s the second tragedy in the area in two days after another man lost his life falling from the escalators inside the Tube station in the business district. He was also pronounced dead at the scene.