Cardi B at an Oscars after-party earlier this year

Cardi B says she’s refusing to vote for either a Democrat or Republican for president in the upcoming US election.

Bluntly offering her take on current president Joe Biden and his opponent Donald Trump in a sprawling interview with Rolling Stone published on Thursday, Cardi said bluntly, “I don’t fuck with both of y’all n****s.”

The rapper, who made the same pledge back in March, talked about feeling “layers and layers of disappointment” from Biden, who she went to bat for during the 2020 election cycle.

“I feel like people got betrayed,” she said, citing towering cost of living, stagnating wages and an utter lack of action from people at the top.

“It’s just like, damn, y’all not caring about nobody,” she told Rolling Stone. “Then, it really gets me upset that there is solutions to it. There is a solution. I know there’s a solution because you’re spending billions of dollars on any fucking thing.”

Cardi B attends the 2024 Met Gala earlier this month. She doubled down on her promise not to vote for President Biden or Donald Trump in a new interview.

During the interview, the Grammy winner spoke carefully, noting her worries over artists of colour being “blackballed” for speaking out against the war in Gaza.

Cardi, who last fall criticised Biden’s commitment to military aid for Ukraine and Israel, told Rolling Stone that America doesn’t need to “pay for endless wars for countries that have been going through shit for a very long time”.

“There’s countries [where] kids are getting killed every single day, but because the [US] won’t benefit from that country, they won’t help,” she explained.

“I don’t like that America has this superhero cape on. We never did things to be superheroes. We did things for our own convenience.”