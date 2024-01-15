Carol Kirkwood Opens Up About 'Blissful' Wedding After Quietly Tying The Knot Over Christmas

Carol Kirkwood Jeff Spicer via Getty Images

BBC Breakfast favourite Carol Kirkwood has shared details of her recent wedding.

Carol confirmed last month that she and her partner Steve Randall had tied the knot over the festive period, and has been absent from BBC Breakfast since then.

On Monday morning, the weather presenter returned to the daytime show, where she spoke excitedly about her big day for the first time.

“I cannot tell you how fabulous it’s been,” she gushed. “You shouldn’t really be talking like this about your own wedding, but it was blissful, it was romantic, it was absolutely perfect. And I would not change a thing about the day.”

She added that the day was “very small” and “intimate”, meaning she and her new husband “didn’t have to worry that auntie Nelly didn’t have a glass of sherry in her hand, you know, that kind of thing”.

When presenter Jon Kay asked if this meant Carol “had all the sherry”, she joked: “You know me far too well.”

'It was absolutely perfect'



Carol is back with the @BBCBreakfast weather after her Christmas wedding https://t.co/mbkrdTYD8t pic.twitter.com/txgWvDD2Kd — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) January 15, 2024

During the show, the former Strictly Come Dancing star also wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “THANK YOU for your lovely wedding wishes. It meant a lot to us.

“We truly had the most perfect day. Neither of us would change a thing.”

THANK YOU for your lovely wedding wishes. It meant a lot to us. We truly had the most perfect day. Neither of us would change a thing ❤️❤️xxx — Carol Kirkwood (@carolkirkwood) January 15, 2024

Back in May 2022, Carol revealed live on air that she and Steve had become engaged after he proposed to her while they were on holiday.

“The weather was glorious. We were sitting chatting, and then my other half was a wee bit nervous for some reason, which I didn’t know,” she told her BBC Breakfast colleagues.

“And he was fumbling in his pocket and then out came a ring and I thought he was joking actually, I didn’t believe him to start with, but it was lovely.”

Prior to this, Carol had deliberately chosen to keep details of the relationship private, telling the PA news agency: “I always feel that through my job, I put myself in the public eye and am very happy, but my partner and my family and my friends haven’t, so I’m hugely respectful of their privacy.

“I just don’t talk about them, other than to say that my partner is drop-dead gorgeous, he’s funny, he makes me very happy.”

She also noted: “He gets up at quarter to three in the morning to make me a cup of tea before going to work – if that’s not romantic, I don’t know what is.”