Carol Vorderman Pulls Precisely Zero Punches Amid Ongoing Tory 'Chaos'

Carol Vorderman

If there’s one thing you can count on Carol Vorderman for these days, it’s to say exactly what’s on her mind when it comes to the current government.

We are talking about a woman who recently stepped down as host of her own show on BBC Wales so she could keep on shooting from the hip about the Tories on social media, after all.

Reacting to one piece of evidence in which Johnson referred to the elderly as “bed blockers” in the early days of the pandemic, the former Countdown host wrote on X: “He admits saying ‘why are we destroying everything for people who are going to die anyway. Bed blockers’. Show this video to every elderly person you know.”

“Johnson should be in jail,” she also claimed, while referring to him as a “lying coward” in another post.

She also preserved some of her energy to take on the current group occupying Downing Street, amid the current cabinet unrest.

Following Jenrick’s resignation, the former Loose Women anchor called for a general election “NOW”, and later joked: “The new perfume for Christmas… CHAOS by TORY HQ. What does it smell of?”

Last month, Carol told her followers that she was leaving BBC Wales as she was “not prepared to stop” criticising the UK government “for what it has done to the country I love”.

“I was brought up to fight for what I believe in, and I will carry on,” she said.

“Consequently I have now breached the new guidelines and BBC Wales management have decided I must leave. We each must make our decisions.”

The TV personality and Maths expert also recently revealed that she was teaming up with the non-profit the Good Law Project, in a bid to expose a “trove” of previously-unseen material relating to the government’s handling of the Covid crisis.