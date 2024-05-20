Carol Vorderman Absolutely Tore Into The Tories On Late Night Lycett And We're Still In Awe

Carol Vorderman venting on Late Night Lycett Channel 4

Carol Vorderman’s pivot from TV presenter to full-blown political commentator has truly been something to behold in recent years – and her latest attack on the Conservative government has really got people talking.

Recent history has seen the former Countdown host become as known for her takedowns of the Tories as she is for her television appearances, to the extent she even quit her long-running radio show on BBC Wales last year so she could continue to speak out against the government without breaching the corporation’s impartiality guidelines.

She’s since landed a new role on the talk radio station LBC, where she offers her thoughts on the big news stories and issues of the week every Sunday.

On Friday night, Carol was a guest on Joe Lycett’s Channel 4 show, where she gave one of her most unfiltered takes about the Tories yet.

Putting her old Maths skills to good use, she explained: “I did a few numbers. Earlier in the years, [the Conservatives] had been in power for 5,000 days since David Cameron became prime minister.

“But, I calculated how much they added to the national debt every day for 5,000 days, and it was over £300 million a day for 5,000 days.”

Had a rant about the crooked Tory party on #LateNightLycett @joelycett @jackrooke

WHERE HAS ALL THE MONEY GONE?



"Earlier in the year they'd been in power for 5,000 days since David Cameron became Prime Minister.. I calculated how much they have added to the national debt..… pic.twitter.com/JwqsKX0pzq — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) May 18, 2024

“Where’s all the money gone?” she questioned. “I tell you what – NHS, prisons, schools, water, rivers… even the water in the taps in Devon – everything has turned to shit.”

Carol later shared a minute-long clip of her “rant about the crooked Tory party” on X (formerly Twitter), where it’s now been viewed more than half a million times at the time of writing.

Legend!!! Brilliant! — Lowri - Poverty Survivor & Roadie Mum (@lowri_lowri) May 19, 2024

Good on ya, 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — billy bumbler, old-ish fella. kind heart (bear) (@billybumbler2) May 18, 2024

Absolutely superb!!!! Well said @carolvorders — Emma Senyard OBE 🇪🇺 (@Percinauld) May 18, 2024

You tell em Carol! — Gordon. (@thatsnotmycow) May 18, 2024

Go Carol, keep calling this corrupt Government out!! — Paul O’Brien (@PaulOBr87778940) May 18, 2024

Well said 🤩 — Dr Saskia Sabelus (@SSabelus) May 19, 2024

I watched it last night, brilliant! 👏👏👏 — Andy Pembo (@apemberton62) May 18, 2024

@carolvorders I was watching this live and as a resident of North Wales, I cheered you on clapping! Keep it up, you and @MarinaPurkiss are the voice via the media for the decent and compassionate people of the UK! #LoveNotHate 🫶🏼❤️🧡💛💚🩵💙💜 — Ben Scott (Loathebuster) #LoveNotHate🫶🏼❤️💛🩵💙 (@BenjscottScott) May 18, 2024

All with a rainbow lanyard 🫡

Slay girl 🥰 — Mulderless Scully (@le18474) May 19, 2024

In another dig at the Tory government, Vorders was also seen wearing a rainbow lanyard for her Late Night Lycett appearance, after so-called “common sense minister” Esther McVey announced plans for civil servants to be banned from wearing them in the workplace.

“Working in the civil service is all about leaving your political views at the building entrance. Trying to introduce them by the back door via lanyards should not happen,” McVey claimed last week.