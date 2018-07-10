Hopeless romantics, look away now. Caroline Flack has confirmed it’s all over between her and Andrew Brady, just two months after the pair announced their engagement.

Rex Caroline and Andrew met earlier this year.

The ‘Love Island’ presenter confirmed she had split from the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ star in a statement issued on Tuesday afternoon. “I’m sad to announce that Andrew and I have decided to part ways. Unfortunately it was not to be. I wish him all the best. At least there’s a Villa waiting for me. It’s back to the ol’ grafting,” she said.

Andrew Brady/Instagram The couple even got a puppy together, which they called Ruby.

As well as issuing the statement, Flackers has also removed all trace of her former beau from Instagram. She later tweeted a single tear emoji.

😢 — caroline flack (@carolineflack1) July 10, 2018

Shortly after Caroline’s statement, Andrew issued his own, writing: “Sad to announce Caroline and I have decided to part ways. Unfortunately it was not meant to be and I wish her all the best in the future.”

The pair met in February after making contact via Instagram, just weeks after he left the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house. In April they announced their engagement with a loved-up snap they shared across social media. A few weeks prior to this Caroline had Andrew’s initials tattooed on her wrist.

Instagram

The split comes less than a week after Cosmopolitan published an open letter from Caroline to Andrew, describing her former fiancé as “the one I’ve been waiting for”. She writes: “People talk about meeting someone and feeling as though you’ve known them your whole life. That’s what it felt like when I met you. I’ll never forget seeing you walk into the restaurant – tall, with a smile 10 miles wide, not just for me but for everyone in there. Talking to you was effortless. There were no first-date nerves – just two people laughing and getting to know each other until the early hours. It was how all first dates should be. “Two days later, you turned up at my door with a teddy bear from Harrods, just like my first crush all those years ago. And, well, you’ve never left. “We laugh until we cry. I’ve never had that before – with anyone. Every other relationship I’ve had has only been about love, but with you it’s about friendship, too. It’s what I’ve been looking for. She concludes: “My life was complete before you came into it – a man doesn’t complete your life. But I wanted to make room in it for you. I look at you and I think, ‘Yes, Andrew, you’re the one I’ve been waiting for.’”

Andrew Brady/Instagram

The 38-year-old presenter previously shrugged off the age difference between her and the 27-year-old former ‘Apprentice’ candidate. She told the Mail On Sunday: “What can I say? You can’t help who you make a connection with. My mum says we seem like best mates – and that’s all I want. “People spend too long overanalysing and overthinking things. Over the past few years I’ve seen so many loved ones go through very sad and tough times and I’ve come to realise that we can’t take anything for granted. “I’ve never lived life traditionally or by the rules and I’m not about to change.”