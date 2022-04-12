A journalist’s cat has become an internet star after photobombing a live broadcast on the partygate scandal.

Sky News deputy political editor Sam Coates was attempting to deliver the latest update on the fixed penalty notices issued to Boris Johnson and his wife. Carrie, and chancellor Rishi Sunak, when this happened:

A CAT IS PHOTOBOMBING SKY NEWS pic.twitter.com/ac32UMdQ4x — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) April 12, 2022

The unnamed cat’s appearance was spotted by presenter Mark Austin, who said: “He’s got his cat there with him, I’m very pleased to see that.”

The host swiftly moved on, adding: “So, some news about Carrie Johnson?”

“That’s right,” said Coates as he continued to keep the pet literally at arms length.

He went on to read a statement issued by Johnson’s spokeswoman – with the cat still in view.

“Sam Coates dealing with a cat and a big story,” concluded Austin when the report wrapped up. “Well done, Sam.”

Sam Coates on Sky News taming his pet cat. Excitement jumps the species barrier — Sean O'Grady (@_SeanOGrady) April 12, 2022

The name of Sam Coates’ cat please? — Simon Bates (@SimonBatesUK) April 12, 2022

Parliament is on recess for easter, with MPs in their constituencies, which may explain the home working.

On Tuesday, the Metropolitan Police announced 30 more fines in relation to its investigation into rule-breaking parties across Westminster and Whitehall, and a No 10 spokesperson later said both the prime minister and chancellor had been notified that police “intend to issue them with fixed-penalty notices”.

Johnson was handed the £50 fine for attending his birthday party in the cabinet room of No.10 on June 2020. He and Sunak said on Tuesday they will not resign.