22 Of The Funniest Tweets About Cats And Dogs From Last Week (June 17-23)

Woof — it was a long week.
If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.
We Shih Tzu not.
Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter to find the funniest posts about our furballs being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl.
i love when you meet a cat and it’s a total snob. just a bitch. and beautiful and perfect— ً (@astralfvck) June 17, 2023
Seriously, y’all. Adopt a lil rescue bb who will greet your return from a 20-minute walk like you’re a Union soldier finally home safe from Gettysburg. pic.twitter.com/TLtHpMJkOr— Joshua Eaton (@joshua_eaton) June 18, 2023
I’d give anything to be a stray cat in a sleepy Italian village, spending my afternoons napping in bookstore windows and visiting the local chef who feeds me fish heads and white cream and when the people see me in the streets they yell “che bel gattino!”— Owl! at the Library 😴🧙♀️ (@SketchesbyBoze) June 22, 2023
This is Finn. He can burp on command. It may not be polite, but it's very impressive. 13/10 pic.twitter.com/VrGh5IcZg8— WeRateDogs (@dog_rates) June 22, 2023
POV: you are my cats and i have drank 3 beers https://t.co/6WsrJkBx3c— Coalesce Chamber (@ReaIScottStapp) June 19, 2023
June 18, 2023
My parents don't have grandchildren yet so this is what's on the bedside table in their guest bedroom pic.twitter.com/swAmmTvSgD— tea, T? (@milkyonesug) June 18, 2023
if you’re thinking of getting a dog, PLEASE remember to adopt, not shop. otherwise Sarah McLachlan will take you out back and shoot you— ely kreimendahl (@ElyKreimendahl) June 19, 2023
to enter you must answers his Riddles Three pic.twitter.com/CkcXjn9VAi— Fishtopher and Friends (@mrfishtopher) June 19, 2023
I knocked over a plant in the kitchen but my cat saw me so I had to spray myself with water so I could show the law applies to everyone— Lord Hugh Mungus (@PoodleSnarf) June 19, 2023
You don’t want to know 😹 pic.twitter.com/D3dTF2RYGQ— A Cat Named Bitches (@BitchestheCat) June 18, 2023
Cat: Challenge accepted.. 😂 pic.twitter.com/qksBeoST2a— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) June 22, 2023
talking to housemate's golden retriever: You are so special. You are so special. You are lovely. You are the loveliest girl in Lovely Town..— WH (@hastifliche) June 21, 2023
talking to gf:
the how to draw a black cat tutorial https://t.co/RO8BdqpEyk pic.twitter.com/43woZtyNHS— poorly drawn cats (@poorlycatdraw) June 21, 2023
There is a vet of a certain age who thinks it’s soooo funny I named my cat Cat Stevens. And ultimately that’s who I did it for.— ellory smith (@ellorysmith) June 19, 2023
Cat People Math Problem pic.twitter.com/tNT33nr7RV— Lorenzo The Cat (@LorenzoTheCat) June 20, 2023
At least once a day Carlos runs into the room I'm in, yelling like the house is on fire (and like he, a cat, understands the significance of the house being on fire) and the emergency is always just "you're not petting me!!!!!"— Sarah Hollowell 🦝 (@sarahhollowell) June 20, 2023
Say goodbye to sprout. We will be flying her out to the moon to collect geological samples. pic.twitter.com/rbHQ4k9V7Z— Sprout 🌱 (@sprootstoots) June 18, 2023
I love my cat so much I wish I could put his whole head in my mouth.— Alison Leiby (@AlisonLeiby) June 18, 2023
left the engine running pic.twitter.com/h1lHrVTMFS— cats with pawerful aura (@catswithaura) June 22, 2023
There's no better time to have a dog than right after spilling couscous, rice, or any other small grain on the kitchen floor.— Sophie Vershbow (@svershbow) June 21, 2023
emotional support dog https://t.co/i7KGHmdkn3 pic.twitter.com/WlYLtJfURs— seanatar (@Seanatar) June 22, 2023