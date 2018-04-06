CBBC Buzz: New Social App For Under 13s Aims To Allow Kids To Interact Safely Online

A new social community app has launched for children aged under 13, which hopes to take their attention away from other networks such as Snapchat and Instagram.

Most social media sites have a lower age limit of 13, but many kids set up accounts before they reach this age. The new social forum called ‘CBBC Buzz’ has been created by the BBC as a “safe space” for children to interact with content.

The app allows kids to get creative with BBC shows and characters. Children can swipe through a feed of short videos, GIFs, quizzes and memes based on the shows and topics they love. They can also get involved and share their own ideas (with a parent’s permission) through a range of fun challenges.

The app will have new things to watch and do every day, with two big content drops arriving before and after school and a total of 40 fresh pieces daily.

“CBBC Buzz shows how we’re reinventing children’s content for a new generation,” said Alice Webb, director of BBC Childrens. “And we’re doing it in a safe space that children and parents can have total confidence in.”