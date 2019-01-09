The 'Celebrity Big Brother USA' Line-Up Is Here, And We *Need* It To Air In The UK

Things in the States might be a little tough at the moment (exhibit A: the government shutdown), but one thing they do have on us is ‘Celebrity Big Brother’.
While Channel 5 pulled the plug on the long-running UK series towards the end of the last year, the line-up for this year’s American series has now leaked, and it’s seriously impressive.
With two weeks to go until the US ‘CBB’ house opens its doors, numerous media outlets have published a rundown of the 11 rumoured housemates and topping the list is Tiffany “David’s Dead!” Pollard.
So, yeah. That’s the calibre we’re dealing with.
Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer is also said to be packing his bags and heading in, along with Caitlyn Jenner, who was linked to our ‘CBB’ multiple times, but never made it onto the show.
Tonya Harding – the ice skater whose life story was transformed into the Oscar-winning film ’I, Tonya – is also on the list with Lindsay Lohan’s mum, Dina, ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ judge Carson Kressley and Mean Girls’ Aaron Samuels, aka Jonathan Bennett.
Tiffany’s fellow ‘CBB UK’ alumni Aubrey O’Day and Stephen Baldwin are reportedly set to star too, and the line-up is completed by comedian Bobby Moynihan and former American footballer Calvin Johnson.
This needs to be aired here and we hope TV execs somewhere are putting the wheels in motion to make this happen.
This isn’t the first time another country’s take on a British reality TV show has made us jealous either, as last year’s ‘Love Island Australia’ made for compelling viewing.
Later this year, there’ll be an American series of ‘Love Island’ too as CBS (the network also airing ‘CBB’) has bought the format.