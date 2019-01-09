The 'Celebrity Big Brother USA' Line-Up Is Here, And We *Need* It To Air In The UK

Things in the States might be a little tough at the moment (exhibit A: the government shutdown), but one thing they do have on us is ‘Celebrity Big Brother’.

While Channel 5 pulled the plug on the long-running UK series towards the end of the last year, the line-up for this year’s American series has now leaked, and it’s seriously impressive.

With two weeks to go until the US ‘CBB’ house opens its doors, numerous media outlets have published a rundown of the 11 rumoured housemates and topping the list is Tiffany “David’s Dead!” Pollard.

So, yeah. That’s the calibre we’re dealing with.