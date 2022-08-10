Try This 5-Minute Workout That Celebs Swear By From Your Home

PMAC Fitness

Personal trainer Peter Maciver works with a catalogue of celebrity clients, with Rochelle and Marvin Humes, Dua Lipa, Reggie Yates and Kimberley Walsh among his fans.

And now, through his online coaching business PMAC Fitness (@pmacfitness), he’s bringing his A-List knowledge to the masses.

For those who are short on time, Maciver has provided HuffPost UK with a fast five-minute workout that works just as well in your average living room than it does backstage.

“This EMOM workout (every minute on the minute) is a mixture of power and strength that is perfect for toning the full body,” he explains. “It’s a bodyweight workout that will elevate your heart rate, test your core stability and endurance.

“Complete the specified number of reps within the minute – the quicker you

get them done the more rest time you have until the next minute starts.”

Minute 1: 20 squat jumps

Minute 2: 20 plank walkouts

Minute 3: 24 mountain climbers (12 per knee)

Minute 4: 20 push ups

Minute 5: 24 reverse lunges (12 each side)

Squat jumps

PMAC Fitness

Stand with feet shoulder width apart and toes turned out slightly

Squat down, push your weight back into heels and squeeze your glutes

Drive through your legs as you launch up pushing your toes off the ground into a jump

Land softly and go into your next squat, repeating this movement.

Plank walkouts

PMAC Fitness

From standing position lower your hands out in front of you into a bear crawl position, straightening out into a plank

From plank position, walk your hands backwards towards your feet and into standing

Repeat this up and down walkout movement.

Mountain climbers

PMAC Fitness

Start in plank position with palms flat on the ground and shoulders over wrists

Drive your left knee towards your left hand, then swiftly drive your right knee towards your right hand

Complete this swift movement for the desired amount of reps.

Push ups

PMAC Fitness

Start in plank position with wrists under shoulders and arms and legs straight

Lower your body, keeping your elbows tucked in, so your chest nearly touches the floor

Pause at the bottom and then push yourself back up. Repeat this movement.

Reverse lunges

PMAC Fitness

Start in a standing position and drive your left leg backwards dropping your hips downwards into a lunge position. Brace your core as you do so

From lunge position push back into starting position and then complete the move on the right side.

Repeat on each leg for the desired amount of reps.

