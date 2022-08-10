Try This 5-Minute Workout That Celebs Swear By From Your Home

You’re reading Move, the nudge we need to get active, however makes us happiest and healthiest.
Personal trainer Peter Maciver works with a catalogue of celebrity clients, with Rochelle and Marvin Humes, Dua Lipa, Reggie Yates and Kimberley Walsh among his fans.
And now, through his online coaching business PMAC Fitness (@pmacfitness), he’s bringing his A-List knowledge to the masses.
For those who are short on time, Maciver has provided HuffPost UK with a fast five-minute workout that works just as well in your average living room than it does backstage.
“This EMOM workout (every minute on the minute) is a mixture of power and strength that is perfect for toning the full body,” he explains. “It’s a bodyweight workout that will elevate your heart rate, test your core stability and endurance.
“Complete the specified number of reps within the minute – the quicker you
get them done the more rest time you have until the next minute starts.”
Minute 1: 20 squat jumps
Minute 2: 20 plank walkouts
Minute 3: 24 mountain climbers (12 per knee)
Minute 4: 20 push ups
Minute 5: 24 reverse lunges (12 each side)
Squat jumps
- Stand with feet shoulder width apart and toes turned out slightly
-
Squat down, push your weight back into heels and squeeze your glutes
-
Drive through your legs as you launch up pushing your toes off the ground into a jump
-
Land softly and go into your next squat, repeating this movement.
Plank walkouts
- From standing position lower your hands out in front of you into a bear crawl position, straightening out into a plank
-
From plank position, walk your hands backwards towards your feet and into standing
-
Repeat this up and down walkout movement.
Mountain climbers
- Start in plank position with palms flat on the ground and shoulders over wrists
-
Drive your left knee towards your left hand, then swiftly drive your right knee towards your right hand
-
Complete this swift movement for the desired amount of reps.
Push ups
- Start in plank position with wrists under shoulders and arms and legs straight
-
Lower your body, keeping your elbows tucked in, so your chest nearly touches the floor
-
Pause at the bottom and then push yourself back up. Repeat this movement.
Reverse lunges
- Start in a standing position and drive your left leg backwards dropping your hips downwards into a lunge position. Brace your core as you do so
-
From lunge position push back into starting position and then complete the move on the right side.
-
Repeat on each leg for the desired amount of reps.
