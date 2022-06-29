Chadwick Boseman's Estate Split Between His Wife And Parents After He Died Without Making Will

Chadwick Boseman’s estate will be divided evenly between his widow and parents after he died without leaving a will.
The Black Panther star died in 2020 at the age of 43, following a private four-year battle with colon cancer.
The Times reported that in a court filing in Los Angeles, Chadwick’s wife Taylor Simone Ledward, who he married in the months before his death, has asked for his fortune to be split between herself and his parents.
According to Radar Online, who saw the documents, Taylor revealed that after some bills were paid, Chadwick’s estate was valued at $2.3m (around £1.9m).
The sudden announcement of Chadwick’s death in August 2020 stunned Hollywood and triggered an outpouring of grief from around the world.
Last year, Taylor honoured her late husband as he received a posthumous Golden Globe for his role in the Netflix drama Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.
“He would thank God. He would thank his parents. He would thank his ancestors for their guidance and their sacrifices,” Taylor said of her late husband.
“He would say something beautiful, something inspiring, something that would amplify that little voice inside of all of us that tells you, you can, that tells you to keep going, that calls you back to what you are meant to be doing at this moment in history.”
Taylor added: “I don’t have his words but we have to take all the moments to celebrate those that we love. So thank you, HFPA, for this opportunity to do exactly that.”