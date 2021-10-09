The Last Leg's Adam Hills Calls Out Channel 4 Over Ongoing Accessibility Issues

The Last Leg host Adam Hills called out Channel 4 over the accessibility issues that have blighted the channel for the last two weeks.

Last month, the channel faced outages following a mass evacuation at its broadcast centre, with Channel 4 and several other networks briefly going off the air as a result.

In the two weeks since, Channel 4 has faced a number of technical issues, most notably a lack of subtitles, audio description or sign language support for viewers who require these services.

This has meant a number of the broadcaster’s flagship shows, including Countdown, Hollyoaks, Gogglebox and the Great British Bake Off, have not been accessible to all, which Adam addressed during Friday’s live broadcast of The Last Leg.

The Australian comic explained: “Channel 4 are still having technical difficulties, so there’s every chance the ads won’t go to air or we’re going to have to fill in at some point.”

“For those of you who rely on subtitles, they still aren’t working, I can only say this,” Adam said, holding up a sign with the message: “Sorry there’s still no subtitles.”

“And to those of you at Channel 4,” he added. “I don’t know, I’d like to say this about the subtitles.”

He then held up a second board with the simple message: “Sort it out.”