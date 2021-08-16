Channel 4 has announced it will celebrate the life of reality TV star Nikki Grahame in a new documentary. The Big Brother star died earlier this year aged 38. According to a statement, the new documentary will show that “behind the bright and funny media persona, Nikki was a complex woman who bravely battled anorexia for over 30 years”. It will feature interviews with her mother, as well as other members of her family and her friends.

Jonathan Hordle via Getty Images Nikki Grahame pictured in 2017

Her mother, Sue Grahame, said: “Nikki was so much more than a reality TV contestant and I am looking forward to celebrating her short life in this documentary.” She added it will “be tough, but Nikki was one special girl – kind and smart with the biggest heart”. Executive producer Ollie Durrant said: “We are honoured to be making this important film with Nikki’s family and friends. “She was an amazingly kind, caring person who despite her own struggles, worked tirelessly to raise awareness of anorexia and the exponential rise of mental health issues in society today. “We hope this film is a fitting tribute to her legacy.”

MJ Kim via Getty Images Nikki leaving the Big Brother house in 2006