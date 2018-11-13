Notorious inmate Charles Bronson launched himself at a prison governor and threatened to gouge his eyes out prior to a welfare meeting, a court has heard.

Leeds Crown Court heard how Bronson, 65, threw himself at Mark Docherty at HMP Wakefield on January 25, having held the governor responsible for one of his visitors not being allowed to use their own wheelchair.

Giving evidence on Tuesday, Docherty said the relationship between himself and the defendant, who is standing trial under the name Charles Salvador, was “not good”.

Docherty said that at the time of the incident he was meeting with Bronson – now at Frankland Prison in County Durham – in order to discuss his “welfare and engagement” within the prison system.

The governor said Bronson “never” attended such meetings. A psychologist, members of an independent monitoring board, probation and a personal officer were all due to attend.