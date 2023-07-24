Backlash As Charlotte Owen Becomes Youngest Ever Life Peer In House Of Lords

Charlotte Owen, a former aide to Boris Johnson, has caused an online stir after formally taking her place in the House of Lords as part of the former PM’s resignation honours list – and becoming the youngest ever life peer.
Owen, 30, was introduced to parliament’s unelected upper chamber alongside Conservative Tees Valley mayor, Ben Houchen, on Monday.
Last week, Johnson’s one-time press spokesperson, Ross Kempsell, 31, also took a seat in the Lords.
The latest inductee will be known as Baroness Owen of Alderley Edge and will sit as a Conservative peer.
Owen graduated from the University of York in 2015 with a degree in politics and international relations, and has worked as a parliamentary assistant to Conservative MPs, including Johnson.
She worked as an adviser to Johnson as prime minister, then his successor Liz Truss and Tory chief whip Chris Heaton-Harris.
The role comes with a £330 daily allowance and, as a life peer, the title will remain with her for the duration of her life. PA News reported records show there have been younger hereditary peers to sit in the Lords.
On Twitter, many were questioning how the position could be justified given her relatively junior roles.
But not everyone joined the backlash.
Daniel Rosenfield, Downing Street chief of staff during the pandemic, has also been given a peerage.
Meanwhile, Martin Reynolds, Johnson’s principle private secretary in No.10, who later gained the nickname Party Marty, was awarded an OBE, as was Jack Doyle, Johnson’s former press secretary.