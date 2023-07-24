Backlash As Charlotte Owen Becomes Youngest Ever Life Peer In House Of Lords

Charlotte Owen in the ermine robes of the House of Lords. Parliament TV

Charlotte Owen, a former aide to Boris Johnson, has caused an online stir after formally taking her place in the House of Lords as part of the former PM’s resignation honours list – and becoming the youngest ever life peer.

Owen, 30, was introduced to parliament’s unelected upper chamber alongside Conservative Tees Valley mayor, Ben Houchen, on Monday.

Last week, Johnson’s one-time press spokesperson, Ross Kempsell, 31, also took a seat in the Lords.

The latest inductee will be known as Baroness Owen of Alderley Edge and will sit as a Conservative peer.

Owen graduated from the University of York in 2015 with a degree in politics and international relations, and has worked as a parliamentary assistant to Conservative MPs, including Johnson.

She worked as an adviser to Johnson as prime minister, then his successor Liz Truss and Tory chief whip Chris Heaton-Harris.

The role comes with a £330 daily allowance and, as a life peer, the title will remain with her for the duration of her life. PA News reported records show there have been younger hereditary peers to sit in the Lords.

On Twitter, many were questioning how the position could be justified given her relatively junior roles.

Boris Johnson's former aide, Charlotte Owen becomes a peer.

She is 30, and as the oath says her peerage is literally "for her life", she could be in the Lords for SIXTY YEARS. pic.twitter.com/DsVriw8Nt1 — Paul Waugh (@paulwaugh) July 24, 2023

It is just so ridiculous that we have a system in which failed prime ministers hand out jobs for life to their chums on exit. It makes no sense on any level. We are drowning in these people now, entirely because the Conservative Party has been so stunningly useless. https://t.co/7k3zJeoexU — Tom Peck (@tompeck) July 24, 2023

Charlotte Owen, 30, becomes the youngest life peer in British history. Who says the Tories have nothing to offer millennials? pic.twitter.com/Coemh6dPea — James Heale (@JAHeale) July 24, 2023

Struggling to comprehend the sheer absence of dignity, shame or embarrassment that lets you walk into a seat in the legislature for life knowing you have no qualification for the role and got there through naked cronyism alone https://t.co/A0IIljRUuT — Jonathan Lis (@jonlis1) July 24, 2023

Baroness Owen & Lord Kempsell who have less than a decade work experience between them but who now have jobs for life making laws because Boris Johnson said so, have made the case for abolition of the House of Lords clearer than I could pic.twitter.com/Zz6nwUcKPg — nazir afzal (@nazirafzal) July 24, 2023

But not everyone joined the backlash.

Their crime is not to be young. Their crime is to be Conservatives. This criticism comes from the same people who rejoiced in Mhairi Black's election and the election of a 25 year old on Thursday in Selby. The hypocrisy is breathtaking. https://t.co/dalQbSPoQS — Iain Dale ⚒️🇺🇦 (@IainDale) July 24, 2023

Daniel Rosenfield, Downing Street chief of staff during the pandemic, has also been given a peerage.