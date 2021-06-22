We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

There’s only a few hours left of Amazon Prime Day 2021 and we don’t know about you, but we need a lie down! But before anyone heads to bed, we’ve uncovered another set of deals we couldn’t not tell you about – on condoms.

It pays to protect yourself and with discounts this generous, you can stock up for the much touted summer of sex ahead of us at the best possible prices.

Oh, and while you’re here, we’ve found some decent deals on lube, too. Don’t say we don’t look out for you.

