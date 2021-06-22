Life

Yep, You Can Totally Buy Half-Price Condoms On Amazon Prime Day

No need to blush at these discounts. Pick up a three-pack of lube while you're here.

There’s only a few hours left of Amazon Prime Day 2021 and we don’t know about you, but we need a lie down! But before anyone heads to bed, we’ve uncovered another set of deals we couldn’t not tell you about – on condoms.

It pays to protect yourself and with discounts this generous, you can stock up for the much touted summer of sex ahead of us at the best possible prices.

Oh, and while you’re here, we’ve found some decent deals on lube, too. Don’t say we don’t look out for you.

1
Complete with stimulating dots and ribs, this 12 pack is 47% off
Amazon
Durex Intense Condoms, Pack of 12, now £7.99 (was £14.99)
2
The red ones, a favourite of many, and 57% off today
Amazon
Durex Thin Feel Bulk Condoms, Pack of 30, now £8.59 (was £19.99)
3
This Lovehoney lube has a vegan friendly formula as is 33% off
Amazon
Lovehoney Enjoy Water Based Lube 250ml, now £7.99 (was £11.99)
4
Long lasting and fitted for pleasure, this twin pack has 45% off
Amazon
Durex Extended Pleasure Condoms 2 x 12 Pack, now £8.25 (was £14.99).
5
This trio of sweet flavours has 30% off on Prime Day
Amazon
Durex Lubricants, Cherry, Tingling H20, Strawberry 3-Pack, now £13.99 (was £19.99)
6
Extra safe condoms come (ahem) with extra lube and a 54% discount.
Amazon
Durex Extra Safe Condoms, Pack of 30, now £9.19 (was £19.99)
