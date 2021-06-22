Life

Prime Day 2021: The Best Deals On Amazon Right Now

Get them before they're gone!

It’s day two of Amazon Prime and there are more brilliant deals to be had. (Oh and yes, in case you missed it, Prime Day actually runs over two days – lucky you!).

We’ve been scouring the site for loads of deals, from beauty to summer essentials and products for new parents. Oh, and there are also the terribly boring products that you definitely won’t regret buying.

Here, we’ve rounded up some of the best deals we’ve found today across tech, home, toys, beauty and skincare. Some of them are lightening deals – so when they’re gone, they’re gone. So be quick!

This massage gun is half price today
Amazon
Deep Tissue Massager Muscle Massage Gun with 30 Speeds 8 Heads, now £39.99 (was £79.99)
Get this power bank for under £20
Amazon
Anker Wireless Power Bank, PowerCore 10,000mAh, now £17.99 (was £29.99)
These earbuds are half price today only
Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Wireless Earphones Mystic Black, now £92 (was £179)
Improve your cooking skills with this air fryer, at 40% off
Amazon
Philips Essential Air Fryer with Rapid Air Technology, now £89.99 (was £149.99)
Get 72% off this popular cookbook
Amazon
Pinch of Nom Everyday Light: 100 Tasty, Slimming Recipes All Under 400 Calories, now £5.60 (was £20)
There's nearly 40% off this handheld vacuum cleaner
Amazon
Shark Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner [WV200UK] Single Battery, Grey, now £79.99 (was £129.99)
Save 43% on this volumising tool
Amazon
Revlon Salon One- Step Volumiser for mid to long hair, now £33.99 (was £59.99)
Time to clean the carpets? Get nearly 40% off this cleaner
Amazon
Vax ECR2V1P Dual Power Pet Advance Carpet Cleaner, now £109.99 (was £179.99)
There's 40% off this 3-in-1 food processor
Amazon
Ninja 3-in-1 Food Processor with Auto-iQ [BN800UK] 1200W, now £119.99 (was £199.99)
Get a whopping 75% off this electric toothbrush today
Amazon
Oral-B Smart 6 6000N CrossAction Electric Toothbrush, now £54.99 (was £219.99)
This highly-rated skin serum has 43% off
Amazon
Olay Regenerist Luminous Anti-Ageing Skin Tone Perfecting Serum with Niacinamide, now £16.95 (was £29.99)
This professional water flosser has 26% off
Amazon
Waterpik Ultra Professional Water Flosser with 7 Tips and Advanced Pressure Control System with 10 Settings, now £49.99 (was £67.99)
Kids love Barbie? This set is nearly half price
Amazon
Barbie GNH53 Dreamhouse Playset, 2020 Dreamhouse, now £157.59 (was £289.99)
Get a Samsung laptop for 31% off
Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Book Ion 13.3 Inch 8 GB Intel Core i5-10210U Processor Laptop, now £859 (was £1,249)
Everybody loves Lego! This set has 24% off
Amazon
LEGO 21034 Architecture Skyline Model Building Set, now £33.98 (was £44.99)
Get Beats headphones for half price
Amazon
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones, now £144.99 (was £299.95)
This steamer mop has 44% off
Amazon
Shark [S6005UK] Cleaner Steam Mop, 1050 W, Grey & White, now £99.99 (was £179.99)
More wireless headphones – at 44% off
Amazon
Sennheiser HD 450BT Wireless Headphones, with active noise cancellation, now £89 (was £159)
