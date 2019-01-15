Two Gay People Tortured To Death In Chechnya's 'Concentration Camps' – Reports

Two people have been tortured to death and around 40 jailed during a new crackdown on the LGBT+ community in Chechnya, according to activists.

The Russian LGBT Network say the victims died in what have previously been described as “concentration camps for gay men”, the first such example since Hitler’s in the 1930s.

Homophobia is widespread in Chechnya, a predominately Muslim republic of Russia.

The authoritarian government, led by President Ramzan Kadyrov, has denied the latest reports. Two years ago it even suggested there were no gay people in the country.

In 2017, after reports 100 gay men were being held and tortured in a concentration camp in the town of Argun, the president’s spokesman, Ali Karimov, said: “It’s impossible to persecute those who are not in the republic.

“If there were such people in Chechnya, law-enforcement agencies wouldn’t need to have anything to do with them because their relatives would send them somewhere from which there is no returning.”