New Charity Hopes To Revolutionise School Lunches By Putting 100 Restaurant Chefs In Schools

Kids’ school lunches could be revolutionised thanks to a new charity that is putting restaurant chefs in schools.

The charity - Chefs In Schools - has been co-founded by Henry Dimbleby (co-founder of Leon), Nicole Pisani (former head chef at NOPI) and Louise Nichols (head of the Leap Federation of Schools). Launching today [20 April] It aims to train 100 professional restaurant chefs to work in 100 schools by 2023, transforming school lunches and providing cookery lessons for pupils.

The initiative is supported by some of the UK’s leading food stars including Prue Leith, from GBBO fame, Yotam Ottolenghi, founder of the famous restaurant, and Thomasina Miers, co-founder of Wahaca. It has already had success across three schools in Hackney, with two more London sites signed up.

Leith, welcomed the launch, saying: “Chefs in Schools is a great and badly-needed initiative. We all know that getting children to eat well is vital for their health and happiness and chefs can help inspire schools to get food right, and children to eat it.”