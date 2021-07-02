Cheryl Celebrates Her Birthday With A Mini Girls Aloud Reunion

Cheryl has welcomed in her 39th year with some celebratory birthday posts on Instagram. The singer, who returned to the spotlight after a year-long break last month, turned 38 on Wednesday and spent the day with her former Girls Aloud bandmate Kimberley Walsh. Cheryl posted a snap of her with a cupcake writing: “Thank you so much for all the birthday wishes, I had the loveliest day.”

Kimberley also shared a picture of Cheryl with her eldest son Bobby on her Instagram, revealing the spread she’d also had laid on for the celebrations. She wrote: “About last night... happiest of birthdays to this special one @cherylofficial we love you.”