Cheryl Says Her 'Heart Is Heavy' After Sarah Harding's Death As She Pulls Out Of Pride Appearance

Cheryl has said she is still trying to process the death of Girls Aloud bandmate Sarah Harding as she announced she was pulling out of a planned performance. The star was due to perform for crowds at Birmingham Pride this weekend, which comes less than a month after Sarah died from breast cancer at the age of 39. Cheryl explained that she is not “emotionally, mentally or physically able to perform”, admitting her heart is ’heavy”.

Oliver Rudkin/Shutterstock Sarah Harding and Cheryl pictured in 2012

In a statement posted on her Instagram Story, the singer wrote: “Saying goodbye to somebody you spent such a massive piece of your life with is like nothing else. “My heart is heavy. Grief is such a harsh experience and an absolute rollercoaster of emotions. Questions without answers and pain without resolve. So tumultuous and constant. “With that said I am so sorry but I really am not emotionally, mentally or physically able to perform for you this Saturday at Birmingham Pride.”

Instagram Cheryl posted this statement on Instagram