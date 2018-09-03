The cost of childcare has risen three times faster than parents’ wages since 2008, the Trades Union Congress has revealed.

Analysis shows childcare costs for families with one parent working full-time and one part-time, have rocketed by 52% per week since 2008. In the same period, wages have gone up by just 17%.

TUC found the situation was even worse for single parents. Childcare costs for single parents working full time have risen seven times faster than earnings.

“Working parents have seen childcare fees rocket, as their wages have stagnated,” said TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady. “Despite government support, families still face eye-watering nursery bills. Britain’s cost of living crisis is having a huge impact on working mums and dads.”

Overall in the past 10 years, the growth in nursery fees for families with a full-time and a part-time working parent has outstripped wages the most in the West Midlands, followed by the South East and the North East.