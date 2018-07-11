Mums And Their Children With Down’s Syndrome Release Video Signing ‘Three Lions’ For The World Cup

A group of mums and their children with Down’s syndrome who went viral with a signing carpool karaoke-style video have comeback with their latest hit to show their support for the England squad.
Rather than filming this video inside their car, the video captures kids playing football in their gardens with their families, waving flags and wearing football kits.
The group - who call themselves the ‘Wouldn’t Change A Thing’ community - sign the song with Makaton, a simplified form of British Sign Language which is designed to help hearing people with learning or communication difficulties using signs alongside speech.
The video has already had seal of approval from David Baddiel himself, who tweeted it out and wrote: “I have to be honest. This is the first version straightforwardly to make me cry.”
Other people commenting on the YouTube video loved the group’s new video. One man wrote: “That’s just all kinds of delightful.” And another commented: “You bloody lovely people.”
The group of parents are all part of the Facebook group “Designer Genes” and all had a child with Down’s syndrome born in 2013/14.
When they shared their first video - which to date, has been viewed nearly five million times - one of the mums told HuffPost UK she hoped it would show people “having a child with Down’s syndrome isn’t scary, in fact it is a wonderful adventure; full of joy, love and yes some challenges, just like having any typical child.”