Chris McCausland Lands Impressive TV Honour Following Strictly Come Dancing Win

On Sunday evening, it was revealed that Chris has been selected to deliver Channel 4’s annual Alternative Christmas Message, which the broadcaster has used for the last 31 years to offer a different slant on British society compared to the royals’ traditional speeches on the BBC and ITV.

In his message to viewers, the comic – who made history this year as the first blind celebrity to compete on Strictly, before going on to win the show – will call for an end to discrimination against people who are disabled.

In his speech, the Liverpool-born performer will highlight his Strictly win as proof that disabled people are “some of the most resilient, creative and determined people you will ever likely meet”.

More specifically, Chris will call on the government to improve resources allowing disabled people more easy access into the workplace, through the Access To Work service.

“I think the government can commit to something better than what they already do,” he will say, as reported by The Guardian.

Chris will be a regular face across this year’s festive schedules, making appearances in the likes of The Big Fat Quiz Of The Year, The Last Leg’s New Year’s Eve special and the Sky original film Bad Tidings.

He’s following in the footsteps of other prolific names in giving Channel 4’s festive message, including everyone from Danny Dyer, Tom Daley, Sharon Obsourne and even Marge Simpson.

Other speeches have been delivered in the past quarter-century by child survivors of the Grenfell Tower disaster, the former president of Iran and a survivor of the 9/11 terror attacks.