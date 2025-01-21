Chris Philp Defends Jake Berry Over 'Inaccurate' Tweet About Southport Killer

Chris Philp said Berry's post was "unintentionally" inaccurate. via Associated Press

A Tory frontbencher has defended the party’s former chairman after he shared a bizarre conspiracy theory about Southport killer Axel Rudakubana’s court date.

Jake Berry wrongly claimed that the government, not the court system, had chosen when he should appear in front of a judge so that it would be overshadowed by Donald Trump’s inauguration.

“This is a calculated and cynical move by the Labour government to bury bad news behind international headlines,” Berry - who is a trained solicitor - said in a post on X which has not been taken down, even though it is completely wrong.

The Southport attack trial starts today—and of course, it's overshadowed by Trump’s inauguration.



This is a calculated and cynical move by the Labour Government to 'bury bad news' behind international headlines! https://t.co/NtD9nCUVWT — Sir Jake Berry (@JakeBerry) January 20, 2025

On Times Radio this morning, shadow home secretary Chris Philp admitted that Berry’s post was “inaccurate”.

But he added: “Unintentionally, I’m sure.”

Presneter Aasmah Mir then said: “Unintentionally? How do you do an unintentionally inaccurate tweet?”

Philp replied: “Well, sometimes people make mistakes, and it sounds like that was one of those.”

Asked about Philp’s post yesterday, a spokesman for PM Keir Starmer said: “Setting of trials is entirely a matter for the courts.”

Berry was Conservative chairman and minister without portfolio for 49 days under Liz Truss.

He was also Northern Powerhouse minister between 2017 and 2020 under Theresa May and Boris Johnson.

He lost his seat to Labour’s Andy MacNae at last year’s general election.

Rudakubana, 18, pleaded guilty to murdering the three little girls at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class last summer.

He also pleaded guilty to the attempted murders of eight other children, class instructor Leanne Lucas and businessman John Hayes.

Home secretary Yvette Cooper announced last night that a public inquiry will be held into the case after it emerged that Rudakubana was referred three times to the Prevent anti-terrorism programme, but remained at large.

Starmer said: “The news that the vile and sick Southport killer will be convicted is welcome.

“It is also a moment of trauma for the nation and there are grave questions to answer as to how the state failed in its ultimate duty to protect these young girls.

