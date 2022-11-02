Richard Baker via Getty Images Your favourite box of chocolates might be about to change forever

Every Christmas, the same sad chocolates rattle around the almost-empty selection tub as people race to scoff their favourites before anyone else can (shout out Malteaser Teasers).

Now, in a bid to stop its most unloved miniature chocolate going to waste, Mars has announced a major change to its Celebrations boxes and tubs, reports BirminghamLive.

Shoppers at Tesco’s pop-up Christmas markets will now be able to buy limited edition ‘No Bounty’ boxes of the iconic chocolates. According to a survey, the coconut filled chocolate was the least popular in a box of Celebrations with over half (52%) admitting to picking it last – and 32% admitting to throwing them away.

Now, the special Bounty-free boxes will instead come stocked with miniature versions of: Snickers, Mars, Twix, Galaxy, Galaxy Caramel, Milky Way and Malteasers Teasers.

Celebrations senior brand manager Emily Owen said: “Last year, we gave customers the opportunity to return their unwanted Bounty chocolates. Now, off the back of public demand, we’re trialling taking them out of the tub altogether.

“You don’t know what you’ve got until it’s gone. And to those loyal – and secret – Bounty lovers out there, there’s still a chance they’ll make a return after the trial.”

