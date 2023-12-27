Here's What Came Out On Top In This Year's Christmas Day Ratings Battle

The stars of Strictly Come Dancing's 2023 Christmas special BBC/Guy Levy

However, it was King Charles’ second ever festive address that pulled in the most viewers on the day, with 5.9 million people tuning in to watch the monarch’s speech.

When it came to Christmas specials, Strictly came out on top, followed closely by Doctor Who.

Around 5.3 million people sat down to watch the one-off Strictly special, which saw EastEnders star Jamie Borthwick and Nancy Xu nabbing the Silver Star trophy, while 4.7 million watched Ncuti Gatwa’s inaugural episode at the helm of the Tardis.

Ncuti Gatwa as The Doctor Alistair Heap/Bad Wolf/BBC Studios

In fact, the BBC smashed it on Christmas Day, with nine of the day’s 10 most watched shows airing on the national broadcaster, including the last ever episode of Ghosts and the annual Call The Midwife special (both of which recorded 4.4 million viewers on the day).

Meanwhile, EastEnders’ dramatic reveal was watched by 3.6 million, just behind Michael McIntyre’s Christmas edition of The Wheel at 4.2 million.

Christmas Day included an EastEnders reveal that fans have been waiting 10 months for Jack BarnesBBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron/Matt Burlem

Completing the top 10 list were the BBC’s big movie for Christmas Day, Toy Story 4 (3.5 million), and Tabby McTat (3.3 million).

ITV’s only showing on the top 10 was the Lee Mack game show The 1% Club (3.4 million), with both The Masked Singer’s Christmas special and its flagship soap Coronation Street not making it onto the most-watched list this year.

The 21st series of Strictly came to an end earlier this month, with Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola triumphing in the live final.