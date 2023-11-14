Christmas Is Saved For Fans Of Greggs' Vegan Festive Bakes

We all have our festive traditions – whether it’s heading to Christmas markets for some overpriced mulled wine, travelling across the country to be with our loved ones or just tucking into our fave festive foods.

In 2021 and 2022, one Christmas staple that many became borderline obsessed with was the Greggs Vegan Festive Bake.

An alternative to the standard Festive Bake, it had Quorn pieces, sage and onion stuffing balls, a vegan bacon crumb and was completed with a sage and cranberry sauce. Unbelievable scenes, really.

However, this year, fans of the Vegan Festive Bake noted that their favourite pasty was no longer on shelves and took to social media to complain...

sorry to get all british on main but greggs not bringing out the vegan festive bake this year has actually ruined christmas — ⑂ amanda ⑂ (@proherokatsuki) November 9, 2023

First Trish got evicted and exposed and now Greggs have gotten rid of the vegan festive bake? pic.twitter.com/En41WnDNHG — Jordan Page (@jrdn_page) November 14, 2023

I'm boycotting @GreggsOfficial until they bring back the Vegan Festive Bake. — Dr Hannah Little (@hanachronism) November 10, 2023

Instead of bring back the old favourite, Greggs has introduced a new vegan special this year called the Spicy Veg Curry Bake – packed with a mix of rice and veg, including chickpeas, onions, sweetcorn, pepper and parsnip all in a curry sauce. Oh, and added chillies for a seasonal kick.

While it does sound delicious, if you’ve been craving the comforting familiarity of the Vegan Festive Bake, it might not cut the mustard. But fear not – if you’re mourning the loss of the old festive fave, there is still one place you can get it...

Where to find the Greggs Vegan Festive Bake

It turns out that all is not lost and if you want the magic of the Vegan Festive Bake back, all you need to do is pop into your local Iceland or Food Warehouse and pick up a pack of two.

After just 30 minutes in a 200°C oven, your festive faves are back on the menu. Is it the same as popping in to your local Greggs and getting one within two minutes? No.

