It’s the one day of the wear you can wear an absolutely hideous jumper and get away with it, or at least not be alone – whether that jumper is gifted to you by your grandma or features a not-so-jolly Santa having a wee in the snow.

Let’s be honest, today’s the day you take note of what every single one of your colleagues is wearing, then point and laugh when you see a real cracker.

And Christmas Jumper Day does good, too. The festive campaign is run by Save The Children, so text JINGLE to 70050 to donate your £2 for the day.

Here are just a few of the brilliant jumpers doing the rounds. And scroll down for our best round-ups of where to buys yours. Because it’s never too late in the day to channel Colin Firth.

The Santa Suit