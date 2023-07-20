Christopher Nolan Names The One Franchise He'd Love To Direct (And No, It's Not Star Wars)

Christopher Nolan Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Filmmaker Christopher Nolan has admitted there’s one movie franchise he’d be keen to lend his skills to.

During a recent interview with YouTuber Hugo Travers, the Oppenheimer director ruled out a return to the world of superheroes after directing three Batman films, and gave a curt “pass” when asked about the potential of joining the Star Wars universe.

However, when asked about the possibility of helming a James Bond film by Happy Sad Confused host Josh Horowitz, Nolan seemed much more enthused.

“I love those movies. The influence of those movies in my filmography is embarrassingly apparent,” he said. “It would be an amazing privilege to do one.”

“At the same time,” he added. “When you take on a character like that you’re working with a particular set of constraints, and it’s a kind of responsibility I felt very much taking on Batman.”

Asked whether he’d want to be involved in the casting process for the next 007, he noted: “You wouldn’t want to take on a film not fully committed to what you can bring to the table creatively.”

Denis Villeneuve was previously named as a potential director of the upcoming 26th James Bond film by the gossip site DeuxMoi, having recently led the remake of Dune and its upcoming sequel.

Meanwhile, a successor for Daniel Craig – whose final Bond film, No Time To Die, was finally released in 2021 after a series of delays – as the fictional MI5 agent is yet to be announced.