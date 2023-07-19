Cillian Murphy Gets Candid About The 'Worst' Part Of Peaky Blinders

Cillian Murphy at the Oppenheimer premiere last week Samir Hussein via Getty Images

Cillian Murphy has admitted that he’s pretty much done with questions about the long-rumoured Peaky Blinders film.

The Oppenheimer star played Tommy Shelby in all six seasons of the gritty BBC period drama, which came to an end earlier this year.

However, creator Steven Knight has assured fans that they can expect Peaky Blinders to continue in film form, which fans had long suspected to be on the cards, although it doesn’t sound like a subject Cillian is particularly keen to discuss.

Asked about it during an interview with Radio Times, he joked: “That’s probably the worst thing about Peaky Blinders – getting asked about the movie all the time!”

He added to the magazine: “I would love to do a movie if there’s more story to tell. I’ll wait and see but I have no update for you on that.”

Reflecting on Peaky Blinders’ success, Cillian added: “It just grew because people told other people to watch it.

“I’m really proud that it has never plateaued and each series has become richer and stronger than the last.”

Cillian Murphy in character as Tommy Shelby BBC/Caryn Mandabach Productions Ltd./Robert Viglasky

Cillian can next be seen in action in the Christopher Nolan epic Oppenheimer, a three-hour historical thriller about the man behind the atomic bomb.

Oppenheimer has long been pitted against Greta Gerwig’s new Barbie film in the press, despite their markedly different tones, due to their shared release date – which Cillian also shared his take on last week.

