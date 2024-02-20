Christopher Nolan Left This Surprisingly Touching Note On Cillian Murphy's Oppenheimer Script

Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer (left) and holding his script on 60 Minutes (right) Universal/60 Minutes

Cillian Murphy has revealed the first copy of the Oppenehimer script he was given by director Christopher Nolan was accompanied by a touching note.

Before Oppenheimer, Cillian had appeared in supporting roles in five of the British filmmaker’s movies, with the Peaky Blinders star sharing during an interview with 60 Minutes how he was first appoached for a sixth, this time with top billing.

“Chris came to see me in Dublin, he called me on the phone, and we talked about this,” Cillian recalled. “And then he came from America and brought this over to me in Dublin, gave it to me, and then he went out and I read it in his hotel room.”

He then held up that same script, including a note on the cover which read: “Dearest Cillian, finally a chance to see you lead…”

A snippet of the note left by Christopher Nolan 60 Minutes

Referencing the script, Cillian noted: “[Nolan’s scripts] are always printed on red paper with black ink, unhelpfully, I guess to prevent against photocopying. But I don’t know who photocopies in 2024.

“He’s always had a tradition of printing on red paper with black ink. And it has my name kind of watermarked on each page, so it’s my fault [if it leaks].”

Cillian added that he had already agreed to play the lead in Oppenheimer before he’d even set eyes on the script, explaining: “It’s always paid off for me, every film that I’ve worked with him on.”

Over the weekend, Cillian picked up yet another major award win for his role in Oppenheimer, putting him in good stead for the Best Actor prize at the upcoming Oscars.

The film is up for a hefty 13 awards, including Best Picture, Best Director for Christopher Nolan and individual acting nods for Robert Downey Jr and Emily Blunt.