Claire Foy Calls The ‘Crown’ Pay Gap Revelation ‘Embarrassing’

Following Matt Smith’s first comments on the revelation that he was paid more for ‘The Crown’ than Claire Foy, the show’s leading actress has spoken out again. Claire previously admitted that it felt “odd” to be at the centre of such a huge news story but speaking on Wednesday (25 April), she addressed the pay gap itself.

Frazer Harrison via Getty Images Claire and Matt at the 20178 Golden Globes

Netflix 'The Crown' is one of Netflix's most costly - and successful - original series

“Going forward, I think we should all bear in mind that we need to strive to make this better and a more even playing field for everyone involved — but not just in our industry, in all industries.” Shortly after the revelation was made, Netflix and co-producers Left Bank Pictures vowed that the pay gap will be rectified ahead of the next season, but this is too late for Claire, whose time on the show has already come to an end. The two companies are currently in the process of recasting the entire cast, as series three will be jump forward to the mid-1970s. Olivia Colman and ‘Game Of Thrones’ star Tobias Menzies will take over from Claire and Matt respectively, while Helena Bonham-Carter is lined up to play the Queen’s sister, Princess Margaret.