'Strictly Come Dancing' Host Claudia Winkleman Backs Same-Sex Couples On Show

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ presenter Claudia Winkleman has said she’s keen to see same-sex pairs perform on the show.

In recent years, the show has been at the centre of a debate about whether it’s time to see two men or two women hit the ‘Strictly’ dance floor, with arguments on both sides from past contestants and judges.

Claudia, who co-hosts the show with Tess Daly, has now added her voice to the discussion, saying she’s keen to see a LGBT+ celebrity contestant paired with a professional dancer of the same sex.