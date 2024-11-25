Coleen Rooney Recalls Meeting 'Dirty B*****d' Donald Trump During His First Time In Office

Donald Trump via Associated Press

Donald Trump didn’t exactly endear himself to Coleen Rooney when they met at the White House.

Sunday night’s edition of I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here! saw the US president-elect coming up in conversation among the campmates, which prompted Coleen to reveal she met him during his first time in office.

“When we lived in America, we were invited to the White House for Christmas, and we went in to meet Donald Trump,” she told the group, revealing the meeting took place when her husband Wayne Rooney was still playing for D.C. United.

“And we walked in and we got to get the official photograph taken in front of the Christmas tree.

“So Donald Trump said to his son, ‘See? Told ya, all the soccer players get the good-looking girls.’ And I told my mum – I was like ‘dirty bastard’.”

Coleen Rooney in the I'm A Celebrity jungle ITV/Shutterstock

Coleen’s much-hyped appearance on I’m A Celebrity certainly hasn’t disappointed so far.

Coleen previously revealed that she’d been asked “for so many years” to take part in I’m A Celebrity, but had “always said no and put it off, because the kids have been young and I’ve had a lot on”.

“This year, I just thought, ‘do you know what? I quite fancy doing it’,” she shared. “I would like to experience something different, do something for myself, meet new people – and I’m looking forward to doing the trials.”