Coleen and Wayne Rooney leaving court last year

Coleen Rooney has revealed husband Wayne was as stunned as the rest of the country when she fired off her infamous social media post about Rebekah Vardy in 2019.

Four years ago, Coleen and Rebekah became embroiled in a very public spat after the former claimed on social media that the latter’s Instagram account was the source of “false stories” being leaked to The Sun, in a post that was signed off with the now-iconic line: “It’s… Rebekah Vardy’s account.”

After a back-and-forth that went on for years, including a high-profile legal battle, Coleen is set to share her side of the story for the first time in a Disney+ documentary titled The Real Wagatha Story.

Promoting the doc on Monday’s edition of The One Show, Coleen reflected on her original post, revealing: “[Wayne] was in America at the time and just said, ‘What have you done?’.

“I think people were shocked – especially people close to me – that I’d put it on social media because that’s not my character at all.”

Of keeping the masterplan to herself, Coleen added: “If I did tell anyone, it’s just not going to work. I needed to keep it all to myself.”

How did @WayneRooney react to the post by @ColeenRoo after her investigation went public.#TheOneShow 👉 https://t.co/5zWdwy0sNo pic.twitter.com/Jz5WJDsoSV — BBC The One Show (@BBCTheOneShow) October 16, 2023

A trailer for the documentary was released last week, in which Coleen was heard insisting she “sticks by” her original social media post.

“They’re my words – and I stick by them,” she says.