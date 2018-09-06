Donald Trump Jr has claimed to have “fixed” the Nike advert featuring Colin Kaepernick, by doctoring it to feature the US President instead.
The sporting giant on Tuesday caused a storm of controversy amongst Trump supporters by announcing that the American football player would front its 30th anniversary ‘Just Do It’ campaign.
Kaepernick, a former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, is infamous for taking a knee during the national anthem to protest against police brutality and racial inequality, in a peaceful protest that has enraged the president since he first did it in 2016.
Nike’s latest campaign tagline is, “Believe in something, even it it means sacrificing everything”.
The choice of athlete irked Trump senior, who on Wednesday tweeted:
It also enraged his supporters who posted videos and pictures of themselves torching their Nike merchandise on social media, where the subject was trending.
The president’s eldest son on Thursday posted a picture of the advert featuring Trump’s face on Instagram, captioning the image, “There, fixed it for you.”
The post was liked over 100,000 times and generated 5,000-odd comments, but not all of them were positive.
One read: “You’re the last person in the world who should use this quote.”
The Nike advert aired for the first time during the NFL season opener on Thursday night and features superstar athletes like LeBron James and Serena Williams while also touching on the NFL national anthem controversy.
In the two-minute advert Kaepernick narrates before appearing halfway through as a reflection of a US flag is visible on the facade of a building behind him.
Kaepernick says: “Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything.”
At the start of the advert, he says: “If people say your dreams are crazy, if they laugh at what you think you can do, good. Stay that way, because what nonbelievers fail to understand is that calling a dream crazy is not an insult, it’s a compliment.”