Donald Trump Jr has claimed to have “fixed” the Nike advert featuring Colin Kaepernick, by doctoring it to feature the US President instead.

The sporting giant on Tuesday caused a storm of controversy amongst Trump supporters by announcing that the American football player would front its 30th anniversary ‘Just Do It’ campaign.

Kaepernick, a former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, is infamous for taking a knee during the national anthem to protest against police brutality and racial inequality, in a peaceful protest that has enraged the president since he first did it in 2016.

Nike’s latest campaign tagline is, “Believe in something, even it it means sacrificing everything”.

The choice of athlete irked Trump senior, who on Wednesday tweeted: