A comedian has had us in stitches with his reenactment of his son’s reaction to falling over in the nettles while out on a walk.
William Andrews, a dad from Lewes, explained his son had put both hands down when he fell into the stinging plant and gave quite a dramatic spiel while being carried home.
Andrews decided to replay the words his son said and share them to Twitter (and we’re so glad he did): “It’s bad, it’s bad, it’s the baddest,” he started off saying.
Andrews continued, reenacting his son: “It’s worse, it’s worse, it’s getting worserer. It’s worse than the tree, that house, than the river and the rain. Ow, ow, ow, I may never stop saying ow. Bring me to mummy, get me the cream.”
The words themselves don’t do the video justice, it’s Andrews’ reenactment that had us cracking up and other Twitter users were totally into it.
Have you ever cracked up at your child’s reaction to something? We’d love to hear your stories, drop us an email on ukparents@huffpost.com.