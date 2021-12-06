'Community Transmission' Of Omicron Variant Confirmed In The UK

Health secretary Sajid Javid updating MPs on the governments coronavirus plans. House of Commons - PA Images via Getty Images

Sajid Javid has said there is now “community transmission” of the Omicron variant across the UK, as he warned it was too early to say whether the new strain would “knock us off the road to recovery”.

The Health Secretary told the Commons: “The Omicron variant is continuing to spread here and around the world.

“According to the latest data there are now 261 confirmed cases in England, 71 in Scotland and four in Wales, bringing the total number of confirmed cases across the UK to 336.

“This includes cases with no links to international travel. So, we can conclude that there is now community transmission across multiple regions of England.”

Javid added the government cannot “say for certain” whether Omicron will escape Covid vaccines, or how severe a disease it will cause.

He told MPs: “We are learning more about this new variant all the time.

“Recent analysis from the UK Health Security Agency suggests that the window between infection and infectiousness may be shorter for the Omicron variant than for the Delta variant, but we don’t yet have a complete picture of whether Omicron causes more severe disease or indeed how it interacts with the vaccines.

“We can’t say for certain at this point whether Omicron has the potential to knock us off our road to recovery.”

He added: “We are leaving nothing to chance. Our strategy is to buy ourselves times and to strengthen our defences while our world-leading scientists assess this new variant and what it means for our fight against Covid-19.”

