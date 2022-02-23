Twitter Hasn't Exactly Rallied Behind No.10's 'Weak, Weak, Weak' Sanctions For Russia

Johnson is under fire for his "weak" sanctions against Russia Getty

Boris Johnson’s sanctions against Vladimir Putin’s regime have not gone down well with many people, according to Twitter.

The prime minister announced on Tuesday that the UK was going to join the EU and the US by punishing Russia after Russian troops invaded two Ukrainian regions this week.

However, the sanctions are only against five Russian banks and three “high net wealth” individuals – a far cry from Germany’s decision to block the £8 billion Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

People have been asking just why the UK has not gone further when it comes to punishing Russia, with some blaming the £2 million donated to the Tory Party since 2019 from Russian oligarchs.

Foreign secretary Liz Truss has denied that the Conservatives’ link to Russian money is “damaging” even as war between Moscow and the West looms.

Downing Street has also insisted that this was just the first “barrage” of sanctions, with Truss later promising there was more to come.

Still, not many people seem impressed by No’s attempts to take action.

Here’s a roundup of the most scathing tweets about the UK’s sanctions against Russia as people note how the government’s language seemed to quickly change, why Johnson has gone for the “lowest of low-hanging fruit” and just when Downing Street will take more decisive action.

We have taken swift and decisive action to give Russian oligarchs plenty of time to move their money to safety before we introduce any meaningful sanctions. — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) February 23, 2022

At times like this it's unfortunate that the word 'sanction' can mean to let an illegal invasion pass as well as a measure to stop it. 😬 — Count Binface (@CountBinface) February 22, 2022

Sunday



We are going to stop dirty money from Russia pouring into London, ‘We have got to hit them very hard’ - Boris Johnson



Wednesday



We’ve got to keep something in the locker - Liz Truss — Paul Johnson (@paul__johnson) February 23, 2022

Tory MPs scratching their heads today at how UK went from being hardliner on Ukraine to having the some of the weakest sanctions to announce today, when reverse has been true of Germany. Something not quite lining up. — Jessica Elgot (@jessicaelgot) February 22, 2022

This is such a trivial distraction. We sanctioned *three* people. Germany cancelled NS2. Focus on what matters, not the lowest of low hanging fruit. https://t.co/cI6lDI9yKO — Rupert Myers (@RupertMyers) February 23, 2022

The whole response has been pitiful. Pitiful. Three weeks ago Truss promised the "toughest sanctions regime against Russia we've ever had" if it invaded Ukraine. Now it has invaded Ukraine and barely a fucking squeak out of us. https://t.co/qbzF9yuz6d — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) February 23, 2022

Johnson is so weak. He doesn't have the resolve, the moral judgement, or the sense of self-sacrifice required for decisive action against Putin. And even if he did, he'd be too distracted by police interviews into his own lawbreaking. — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) February 23, 2022

The argument about keeping some sanctions in reserve would make more sense if the first round was of any impact whatsoever. Two or three rounds of fuck-all still amounts to fuck-all. — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) February 23, 2022

Never was there a better example of the disconnect of the Brexit promise and reality. Remember, this was the sort of situation in which the UK would be able to move quicker and further than an EU needing to get agreement of 27?



Hasn't happened. Again. https://t.co/kxCmD4oLXS — David Henig 🇺🇦 (@DavidHenigUK) February 23, 2022

They’re making it up as they go along.



After yesterday’s sanctions farce they need to come up with new sanctions - and excuses why the sanctions offered yesterday were so weak - sharpish. — fran w (will reciprocate follows asap) (@urzwoo) February 23, 2022

Shambolic & Shameless.

Makes you nostalgic for Strong & Stable. https://t.co/mr0XVwyrkN — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) February 23, 2022

We are holding more serious sanctions in reserve and will not hesitate to introduce them when the Russian army reaches Paris. — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) February 23, 2022

To stop Putin from further aggression, we call on partners to impose more sanctions on Russia now. First decisive steps were taken yesterday, and we are grateful for them. Now the pressure needs to step up to stop Putin. Hit his economy and cronies. Hit more. Hit hard. Hit now. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) February 23, 2022